Hyderabad: Medicos at Chest hospital staged a protest against attack

Hyderabad: Frontline warriors at Government Chest hospital Erragadda on Monday held a protest against the attack on a junior doctor by attendants of a patient undergoing treatment here. Doctors demanded strict action against the assaulters.

All the services were dismissed for few hours in the hospital except for emergency facility, as all the staff including nurses extended support to the protest. The medical and non-medical staff condemned the attack and demanded that the hospital management to make an institutional complaint against the people who were involved in the attack.

On Sunday, when the junior doctor Krishnan N from the pulmonary department who was on duty at the Covid-19 ward was hit by the patients attendees after he explained them about the patient's condition. They punched him on his face, chest and abdomen. A PG doctor was injured in the attack and informed his colleagues who took him to the lab for tests. Several tests were done on him. Following which the doctors complaint to the Superintendent about the attack and lodged a complaint with the SR Nagar police. The doctors called off the strike in evening and joined the duties after the complaint was lodged.

Based on a complaint made by the doctor S R Nagar police have booked a case against the assaulters and took up an investigation. Speaking to The Hans India a Junior Doctor Naresh said, "Despite a drafted ordinance against attacks on doctors, the harassments continues. Even police fails to take a serious action against assaulters. Institutional complaints will play an effective role against the assaulters every hospital should make an institutional complaint if doctors are attacked."