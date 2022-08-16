Hyderabad: Meet on conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi fest to be held today

Hyderabad: In the wake of the ensuing Ganesh Chaturthi festival from August 31, the State government will be organising a meeting with the officials on the arrangements to be taken up for the 10-day festival at Marri Chenna Reddy Human Resources Development Center (MCRHRD) on Tuesday at 12 noon.

The meeting would be chaired by Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and would be attended by Ministers Ch Malla Reddy, P Sabita Indra Reddy, city MPs, MLAs and MLCs.

The members of Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi (BGUS), Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Samithi, officials of various departments will be present in the meeting.