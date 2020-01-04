Hyderabad: Meet Your MD program put off

Hyderabad: 'Meet your MD' and 'Dial your MD' programmes by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to be held on first Saturday of every month is postponed and the next date for the programme is not intimated.

To address and redress the complaints of the people which were long pending and unresolved either at division or circle office level of water board, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) holds "Meet your MD" program at HMWS&SB office at Khairatabad. HMWS&SB Managing Director along with executive director, directors and other senior officials of HMWSSB will be available at conference hall from 5pm to 6pm.

The customers having such pending cases should come along with previous references to get the benefit from this program. Later "Dial your MD, HMWS&SB" program will be held from 6pm to 6.30pm. The customers can contact for their grievances by quoting their "CAN" numbers, over phone numbers: 23442881 / 23442882 / 23442883.