Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Meet Your MD program put off

Hyderabad: Meet Your MD program put off
Highlights

‘Meet your MD’ and ‘Dial your MD’ programmes by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to be held on first Saturday of...

Hyderabad: 'Meet your MD' and 'Dial your MD' programmes by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to be held on first Saturday of every month is postponed and the next date for the programme is not intimated.

To address and redress the complaints of the people which were long pending and unresolved either at division or circle office level of water board, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) holds "Meet your MD" program at HMWS&SB office at Khairatabad. HMWS&SB Managing Director along with executive director, directors and other senior officials of HMWSSB will be available at conference hall from 5pm to 6pm.

The customers having such pending cases should come along with previous references to get the benefit from this program. Later "Dial your MD, HMWS&SB" program will be held from 6pm to 6.30pm. The customers can contact for their grievances by quoting their "CAN" numbers, over phone numbers: 23442881 / 23442882 / 23442883.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Innovate to excel: PM Modi3 Jan 2020 9:00 PM GMT

Innovate to excel: PM Modi

MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act
MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan...


Top