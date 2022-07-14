Hyderabad: Metro Board rolls out process to ramp up drinking water testing

Hyderabad: In wake of heavy rains, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) has adopted a three-step chlorination process to ensure that quality drinking water is supplied amid heavy rainfall in the city.

HMWS&SB Managing Director (MD) Dana Kishore along with the Water Board technical teams and officials on Wednesday visited several areas under the Patigadda water reservoir in Begumpet and tested the drinking water quality.

Dana Kishore asked the Board officials to adopt a three-step chlorination process to provide clean drinking water to its consumers.

MD explained that in the first phase, the chlorination process is being carried out at the Water Treatment Plants (WTP), in the second phase chlorination is being done at the Main Balancing Reservoirs (MBR) and booster chlorination is being done at the service reservoirs because of heavy rains.

He said that precautions are being taken to ensure that there is exactly 0.5 PPM (Parts Per Million) chlorine in the water supplied to the people.

Dana Kishore also directed the Water Board officials to be constantly alert in views of incessant rains in the city. He said that since the city has been receiving heavy rains for the past week, the Water Board has paid special attention to the quality of drinking water and added that special measures are being taken to prevent water contamination. 15,000 chlorine tests are being done across the city every day due to heavy rains.

The Board is also paying attention to the water supply at slum areas, flood-affected areas and low-lying areas of the city. They also urged its consumers to be alert about the quality of water stored in houses. To avoid water contamination in the water tanks and the water stored in houses, the Board is distributing chlorine tablets to purify the stored water.

According to Dana, so far five lakh chlorine tablets have been distributed in the rain-affected areas, slums and low-lying areas. While another five lakh chlorine tablets have been kept ready for distribution.

Awareness programmes are also being carried out on how to purify drinking water using chlorine tablets to prevent water-borne diseases. Moreover, in the wake of heavy rains, the Board has formed 16 'Monsoon Safety' teams which will provide round the clock service. The MD said that each team has five members and special vehicles have been made available for these teams with necessary equipment. These vehicles also have motors along with generators to clear water logging.

Another 16 mini-air-tech vehicles have also been made available. The Water Board urged its citizens to not open manhole covers under any circumstances. Opening manholes is an offence under Section 74 of the Water Board Act, and a criminal case will also be registered if anyone opens the manhole cover. If the manhole cover is broken or left open, the Board asked to contact customer care at 155313.