Hyderabad metro chugging towards last-mile connectivity

Hyderabad: The city of pearls has seen a rapid growth in development in all spheres, especially in last-mile connectivity and strengthening of public transport. In 2022, the Telangana State government had taken the decision to expand the metro rail connectivity in various parts of the city. Green signal was given for the city's phase II of Metro Rail (Airport Express Metro Corridor-4) which aims to connect Mind Space Junction in Hitech City to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.



This plan of expansion of metro till Airport has given a sigh of relief for the commuters who will now not have to deal with traffic chaos. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao laid the doundation stone under phase II on December 9 for Airport Express Metro (Corridor-4), phase II project. Along with this, the State government has also planned to extend the metro rail connectivity between BHEL to Lakdikapul and from Nagole to L B Nagar stretch in Phase II. At present, Hyderabad's metro rail network spans over 69 km with three corridors crisscrossing the main city and is also the world's largest metro rail project in public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

According to Hyderabad Metro, the expansion of metro will help in reduction of carbon footprint and will also faster and most economical way of travel as compared to other modes of transport.

Features of Metro Phase-II project

Unlike the Phase-I Metro Rail which is only elevated, Phase-II will have elevated, grade-level and underground tracks. Of the 31 km stretch, 27.5 km will be elevated, 2.5 km will be underground covering the airport area and one km would be at grade level. The Metro project has been strategically designed in such a way that it serves citizens in multiple ways, connecting lots of people residing in and around the Shamshabad area to the employment hubs like financial districts and other major parts of the city. As the city is expanding beyond ORR and the upcoming regional ring road, this project is conceptualised to strengthen the public transport further in making space for the development ahead.

Speciality of Metro Phase II

While availing Airport Express Metro (Corridor-4) passengers will have a luggage check-in facility at Raidurg Metro station for the ones heading to catch a flight at Shamshabad airport. Hyderabad Metro has planned to design lightweight aerodynamic coaches and more improved and latest technologies for corridor -4. The airport metro will have more seating arrangements, like an AC chair car of Indian Railways with much better features. All Airport Express Metro stations will have an information desk and Flight Information Display (FID) boards will be installed at all Airport Metro stations. Half-height platform screen doors will be installed to ensure passenger safety.

