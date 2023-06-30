Hyderabad Metro Corridor II train to run with 30-min delay

In response to a request from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metro on Thursday announced that metro train services on corridor-II between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the city will operate on a revised schedule starting from June 30 to July 16.

The services will begin with a 30-minute delay. This temporary adjustment is necessary due to the construction of a flyover crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads. Metro train services on corridor-II will be available from 6:30 am to 11 pm daily. This modified schedule will be in effect for a duration of approximately two weeks, allowing construction activities to be carried out without hindering the metro operations.