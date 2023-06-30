  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Corridor II train to run with 30-min delay

Hyderabad Metro Corridor II train to run with 30-min delay
x
Highlights

In response to a request from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metro on Thursday announced that metro train services on corridor-II between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the city will operate on a revised schedule starting from June 30 to July 16.

In response to a request from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the Hyderabad Metro on Thursday announced that metro train services on corridor-II between Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in the city will operate on a revised schedule starting from June 30 to July 16.

The services will begin with a 30-minute delay. This temporary adjustment is necessary due to the construction of a flyover crossing the metro corridor at RTC Crossroads. Metro train services on corridor-II will be available from 6:30 am to 11 pm daily. This modified schedule will be in effect for a duration of approximately two weeks, allowing construction activities to be carried out without hindering the metro operations.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X