Hyderabad Metro Rail ferries 1.9 cr passengers in 45 days

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) shuttled a record 1.9 crore passengers from January 1 to February 15, with about 11 lakh commuters using it to reach the Numaish at Nampally's exhibition grounds in the span of 45 days.

The HMR department was recognized and felicitated by the Numaish society for its seamless efforts in facilitating visitors travelling by metro to reach the 82nd AIIE Numaish-2023.

For the benefit of people visiting the expo, metro officials extended train services on corridor one or the red line (LB Nagar to Miyapur) and corridor three or the blue line (Nagole to Raidurg). The last train started from respective terminal stations at 12 am and reached the final destinations by about 1 am.