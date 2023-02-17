  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad Metro Rail ferries 1.9 cr passengers in 45 days

Hyderabad Metro Rail ferries 1.9 cr passengers in 45 days
x

Hyderabad Metro Rail ferries 1.9 cr passengers in 45 days

Highlights

The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) shuttled a record 1.9 crore passengers from January 1 to February 15, with about 11 lakh commuters using it to reach the Numaish at Nampally’s exhibition grounds in the span of 45 days.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) shuttled a record 1.9 crore passengers from January 1 to February 15, with about 11 lakh commuters using it to reach the Numaish at Nampally's exhibition grounds in the span of 45 days.

The HMR department was recognized and felicitated by the Numaish society for its seamless efforts in facilitating visitors travelling by metro to reach the 82nd AIIE Numaish-2023.

For the benefit of people visiting the expo, metro officials extended train services on corridor one or the red line (LB Nagar to Miyapur) and corridor three or the blue line (Nagole to Raidurg). The last train started from respective terminal stations at 12 am and reached the final destinations by about 1 am.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X