  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Metro to operate extended hours on NY eve

Hyderabad: Metro to operate extended hours on NY eve
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: To ensure safe travel for commuters on the occasion of New Year celebrations, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) will operate extended hours on...

Hyderabad: To ensure safe travel for commuters on the occasion of New Year celebrations, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) will operate extended hours on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday night.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Monday stated that the last metro train will leave from all terminal stations at 12:30 am and reach their respective end points by about 1:15 am on January 1 to provide safe and convenient late-night connectivity for passengers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick