- RBI Guv forecasts GDP growth pickup
- Chandrababu hails successful launch of PSLV-C60 from Sriharikota
- Wanted ABT activist arrested from Bengal’s Murshidabad
- Chinna Jeeyar lays stress on values & discipline
- Spreads hate, yet no action: Oppn leaders slam Rane’s ‘Kerala mini-Pak’ quip
- CID arrests senior assistant in Sub-Collector office fire case
- Bhubaneswar: SBI donates school bus, pick-up vehicle
- Farmers must be compensated quickly: Naveen
- Crop damage: Deadline extended for farmers to submit report
- Bhubaneswar: CM, ministers assess crop damage
Hyderabad: Metro to operate extended hours on NY eve
Hyderabad: To ensure safe travel for commuters on the occasion of New Year celebrations, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) will operate extended hours on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday night.
HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Monday stated that the last metro train will leave from all terminal stations at 12:30 am and reach their respective end points by about 1:15 am on January 1 to provide safe and convenient late-night connectivity for passengers.
