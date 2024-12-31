Hyderabad: Metro to operate extended hours on NY eve

Hyderabad: To ensure safe travel for commuters on the occasion of New Year celebrations, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMRL) will operate extended hours on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday night.

HMRL MD NVS Reddy on Monday stated that the last metro train will leave from all terminal stations at 12:30 am and reach their respective end points by about 1:15 am on January 1 to provide safe and convenient late-night connectivity for passengers.