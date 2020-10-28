Hyderabad metro to run trains till 9.30 pm from today

Hyderabad: With the increase in patronage, the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has extended the train timings by half an hour i.e, trains on all the corridors will be operated till 9.30 pm from today. Earlier, the trains were being run till 9 pm.

According to the metro officials, the trains will be run for every three minutes till 9.30 pm from today.

Metro services on all the corridors were resumed on September 7 nearly six months after pandemic broke out with adequate Covid safety norms. Although the metro trains witnessed low footfall after the resumption of services, the patronage picked up steadily to 80,000 passengers a day.

To enhance the patronage, the metro rail has offered a 40 per cent discount to the passengers for Bathukamma and Dasara in their regular fares as a part of metro suwarna festival officer. Of all the three corridors, Corridor I (LB Nagar–Miyapur) is recording 65 per cent patronage followed by 35 per cent in Corridor II (Nagole–Raidurg) and five per cent in Corridor III.

The Hyderabad metro rail has suffered Rs 900 crore loss during the first half of the current financial year due to the covid-induced lockdown.