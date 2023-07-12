Hyderabad: Minister appeals to farmers to choose quality products

Hyderabad: Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy has appealed to farmers to choose quality products for the cultivation of agriculture and care should be taken in the matter of fertilizers, nutrients and pesticides related to agriculture.



Speaking at a seminar on the role of quality agricultural products to increase farmers’ income at Acharya Jayashankar Agricultural University here on Tuesday, Minister Niranjan Reddy said that the use of substandard pesticides and fertilizers should be strictly avoided and farmers should take in choosing the right products.

In general, the farmers trust traders and buy the products. However, taking advantage of the situation, the traders should not cheat farmers and act responsibly, the Minister said.

He also informed that the State government is taking various measures to identify the quality of fertilizers and pesticides and also asked the officials to take steps to sensitize the farmers in this regard.

Agriculture Secretary Raghunandan Rao, Special Commissioner Hanmanthu, Registrar Venkataramana, Director of Research Dr. Raghuram Reddy and others were present in the seminar.