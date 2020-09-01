Hyderabad: Minister Srinivas Goud touts Telangana as best place for TV serial shoots

Hyderabad: Telangana Tourism department would not only provide best shooting locations for the television serials but, also boarding and lodging facilities to the artists of the serials at their tourism hotels at different places in the State.

This was announced by Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud here on Monday in a meeting with the representatives of Telangana TV Serials Association at Kala Bhavan on Monday. The Minister said that lakh of television serial artists had lost livelihood and had to face difficulties because of the restrictions on shootings in wake of the countrywide lockdown.

Keeping in view the plight of the TV serial artists, the State government gave permissions for shootings with conditions, said the minister.

He said the State had best shooting locations like waterfalls, sculptures, temples and other attractive places in the State and the shooting teams can reach to those spots within a short time. The Minister suggested the association members to produce a documentary on tourist locations, temples and archaeological sites in the erstwhile ten districts of the State. Earlier the serial makers used to visit other States for shooting but now all the facilities are available in the State, which can be used as readymade studios.

He informed about the probable shooting sites like Anantagiri Hills, Bhogata waterfalls, Samakka Sarlamma site for forest site, Srisailam Laknavaram, Mannanuru, Tadwai Ramappa, forest area in Adilabad, which are attractive with natural beauties. Hence, the producers from the Telugu States should focus on the locations in the State instead of going to other States. This would also help in promoting the Telangana State worldwide.

The Minister said that the government is ready to provide all types of facilities to the industry through a single window system and assured to form a team with TV serials production managers' association members and the Tourism department officials for visiting all places and prepare a road map. He assured that the government would provide all the support for the industry needs.