Hyderabad: Ministers, DGP, CP undertake aerial survey

Hyderabad: State Home Minister Md. Mahmood Ali, Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and top brass of the police DGP M Mahender Reddy and city commissioner Anjani Kumar on Sunday undertook an aerial survey of the Ganesh immersion.

Anjani Kumar said, "We are taking an aerial survey surrounding the Hussainsagar to monitor the immersion process. For this reason, we arrived at the Begumpet airport. Once the survey is done, we will also monitor the situation from ground by visiting the lake surroundings. All routes of the Ganesh procession are being monitored minutely from the control room."

Mahender Reddy, DGP, stated, "Technology has played a pivotal role for the police department. Today we are using the technology to monitor the proceedings of the Ganesh immersion in the entire State. The idols of Balapur and Khairatabad were moved on time, along with other area idols, in the State. Their movements were monitored thoroughly through CCTV cameras that were directly connected to the command center control room."

"One lakh CCTV cameras are connected with the command center control room in Hyderabad headquarters. Apart from that, such command centers were set up at every Commissionerate level, DSP offices in every district, in DCP offices and in every police station due to which monitoring could be done from ground level. All the command centers were in turn connected to the headquarters," said the DGP.

He added, "We had also established incident command centers at places of immersion to monitor activities at the immersion sites. The centers were set up to prevent any untoward incident. All police personnel on duty were clearly instructed about their roles. Their job description was explained with intent to gather evidence of everything happening on ground. Technically, it was evidence- based monitoring to ensure that the police have sufficient evidence of the entire proceedings. Moreover, the cooperation of citizens was very much appreciated."