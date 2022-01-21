Hyderabad: Ministers launch Panjagutta, KBR Park flyover

Hyderabad: Ministers Mohd Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Thursday launched the Panjagutta-KBR Park flyover built by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at a cost Rs 17 crore to ease traffic and pave the way for people going towards KBR Park via Nagarjuna Circle, Panjagutta and adjoining areas.

Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender, Mayor G Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor M Srilatha Reddy and officials were present.

The ministers claimed that the new flyover will offer free flow of traffic. The government spent Rs 17 crore for the flyover from the old-gate to HT line. They said the government has been spending huge funds for more flyovers, bridges, roads and foot over bridges. A few more facilities will be coming up in the city to cater to traffic needs.

Inaugurated The new Punjagutta Access Road Steel Bridge built at a cost of Rs 17 crore by GHMC. The bridge will ease traffic congestion on the Nagarjuna Circle – KBR Park Junction stretch. pic.twitter.com/BADRnkUt5e — Talasani Srinivas Yadav (@YadavTalasani) January 20, 2022



