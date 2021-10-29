Hyderabad: Ministers to pay penalty for erecting flexes

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) slapped fine on State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav and Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender for erecting flexes on the TRS plenary day held recently.

Amid strong criticism from locals and civil societies for placing flexes, the corporation asked to pay a fine of Rs 50,000 to the legislator.

The Ministers were also asked to pay penalty for violating the norms.

The GHMCs Vigilance and Enforcement wing claimed that it could not impose fine on the same day of plenary due to technical problems in the server.