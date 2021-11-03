Hyderabad: Mir Alam Tank set to get a new look soon

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has geared up for the beautification work of the Mir Alam Tank at Bahadurpura.

Soon the tank is to witness a complete makeover with walking and cycling tracks at a length of six km and fountains near the lake. The fountains will be ready by December-end

The civic officials are planning to set up lighting at the tank and fencing around it as part of beautification works near the water body. According to them, sewage entering the lake is to be diverted to the Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) via a pipeline. With this 90 per cent of the sewage won't enter the lake. The walking track and the sewage pipeline diversion is estimated to cost Rs 40 crore, they added.

According to sources, the GHMC plans to build a bridge like Durgam Cheruvu Cable at the Mir Alam tank. A series of development works are taking place in the Old City like constructing flyovers under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

After the GHMC started cleaning work near the Mir Alam tank Special Chief Secretary (Urban Development) Arvind Kumar inspected the spot on Tuesday along with Additional Commissioner (Health and Sanitation) Santosh Badavath, Zonal Commissioner of Charminar, Ashok Samrat and other officials.