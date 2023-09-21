Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha said Will continue to fight for BC women’s quota

Hyderabad : Welcoming the Women’s Reservation Bill getting passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, BRS MLC K Kavitha said she would continue the struggle to provide reservations to BC women.

Kavitha regretted that the women’s reservation will not be implemented from the next election. She congratulated women across the country for the women’s Bill getting approval in the Lok Sabha, which provides 33 per cent quota for women in the legislatures. She said, “We have demanded that women who are half of the sky and half of opportunities should also have half of power.”

Kavitha criticised the government for not seeking to implement women’s quota from the next election. ‘It is sad women have to wait another five years’. She said it was sad BC women were not given opportunities in reservation; ‘this Bill has lost its soul. It is like a body without a soul’, the MLC observed.

She asked the BJP government to think how the country can move forward if a section of women is left behind. She questioned whether BC women were not included in the BJP’s slogan of ‘Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas.’