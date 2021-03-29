Hyderabad MLC Vani Devi tests coronavirus positive

Surabhi Vani Devi, newly elected MLC for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency has tested positive for coronavirus. Vani Devi took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce it.

After testing positive for the virus, Vani Devi moved into home quarantine and asked the TRS leaders, party workers and public who had come in contact with her to move into isolation.

Vani Devi also met Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on March 20 after her victory from Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar graduates' constituency.