Hyderabad: MNJ Hospital launches mobile testing van for detecting cancer among women

Hyderabad: On the eve of World Cancer Day, the State-run Mehdi Nawaz Jung (MNJ) Cancer Hospital in Lakdikapul has launched a mobile cancer screening bus to conduct free cancer screening tests for women at home. A special mobile screening vehicle has been designed with necessary equipment for testing.



The test which usually costs Rs 10,000 will be done free by doctors of MNJ Hospital from today on the eve of 'World Cancer Day'. The mobile bus worth Rs 80 lakh have been provided with testing facilities and machines of mammogram and ultrasound tests.

This bus will reach out to women and tests will be conducted on the spot. Doctors and nurses have been specially appointed for monitoring and testing. They will also create awareness on precautions for avoiding the disease and will also visit schools and colleges to educate girls about cancer.

After conducting tests if cancer is detected, counseling will be given to the patient and she will be taken to MNJ Hospital for further treatment. Moreover, a special CT scan machine has also been made available at the hospital. The machine detects the smallest symptoms of cancer or tumor.

The screening bus will first start conducting the tests in Bastis and would later expand to the rural areas.

According to MNJ Hospital's doctors, any women over the age of 30 to 40 can be tested. Girls in school and colleges will be vaccinated against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) after parental consent to prevent cervical cancer and even girls will be tested for cancer only after contacting their parents.