Hyderabad: Mobile vaccine vehicles in GHMC limits to be launched today

The Telangana government decided to launch 70 mobile units today to provide vaccine for the public. On Monday, the chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a video-conference with officials on the same matter.



In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Somesh Kumar asked the officials to identify the areas where the cases are increasing and deploy the mobile units to provide vaccine to the public, said public health director Dr G Srinivas Rao.

The mobile units will boost the vaccination drive in the city and will also reach the government's target in completing vaccination for most of the people in the city.

Lakshma Reddy emerges as president of NHM lab technicians

Kavvam Lakshma Reddy has emerged as the president of lab technicians association who were appointed as a part of National Health Mission (NHM). In a meeting held in Hyderabad, Burra Naresh has been elected unanimously as principal secretary.