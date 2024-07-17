Hyderabad: Monsoon emergency teams on high alert

Hyderabad: As part of the monsoon preparedness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) forecasts issued by the meteorological department kept monsoon emergency teams on high alert to deal with any water logging issues across the city.

According to GHMC, a total of 254 Monsoon Emergency Teams and 238 Static Teams have been set up across Greater Hyderabad limits. In addition to this, 29 Certified Risk Management Professional (CRMP) and 30 Enforcement Wing, Vigilance Wing and Disaster Management Wing (EVDM) are also working. Equipped vehicles for dewatering have been prepared and stationed at identified water logging points.

With the water stagnation causing traffic jams, the GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata and zonal commissioners issued immediate orders to the on-field teams. Officers who were found to be neglecting their duties were also warned of consequences.

“Measures have been taken to prevent rainwater stagnation. Some teams have also set up camps at identified water logging points along with banners, assuring the public of their preparedness,” informed the officer.

Further, the Commissioner has asked officials to take measures to ensure that drains and roads are cleaned in a timely manner. Along with removing floating materials, and mud brought in by rainwater from the drains, after the rains subside, silt accumulated on the sides of the roads is also being cleared.