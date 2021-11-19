Hyderabad: Murgi Chowk to sport new look works to begin soon

Charminar: The blueprint for the reconstruction of Murgi Chowk, also known as Mahboob Chowk Market at Laad Bazaar near Charminar, has been finalised by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA), which is helming the project. The new design will house 193 shops to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore.

The Murgi Chowk is one of the Hyderabad's heritage structures in Old City and houses over 200 shops that predominantly sell birds besides meat. Earlier, the State government gave its nod for the reconstruction of Murgi Chowk by demolishing the existing one. While the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has come up with a design with the help of a conservation architect who conducted a survey of the area, the State government has handed over the reconstruction works to QQSUDA, which has already taken up restoration of Mir Alam Tank, Mir Alam Mandi, Sardar Mahal and other heritage structures in the Old City.

According to QQSUDA officials, the conservation architect prepared a detailed report on the condition of the building and called for its reconstruction as the existing structure is weak. "The reconstruction of Chowk has been finalised and an amount of Rs 36 crore has been sanctioned. By the end of the year, the shops would be evacuated and the works would be started," said an official of QQSUDA.

However, the vendors have been facing difficulties mainly due to civic and infrastructural problems. "The infrastructure is old. We are facing issues due to drainage system which is set up long ago," said Ahmed, a vendor at Murgi Chowk, urging the officials to begin the works at the earliest.