Hyderabad: Musi dhobis washed up!

Hyderabad: Following heavy rainfall, the dhobhi ghat located on the banks of river Musi is in a state of mess with flood water released from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar severely affecting livelihood of dhobis.

During the last few days heavy rains lashed the twin cities resulting a flood-like situation in low-lying areas and several localities situated on the Musi banks

The dhobhi ghat, where traditional men and women have been washing clothes for years are facing severe difficulties every year during the monsoon. There are over 50 ghats where they work and they have been living in huts for over 50 years. According to a member of Rajaka and Subhanallah Muslim Washermen Welfare Society, the ghat has been flooded for the second time since last year.

In the past few years, the dhobi community has been neglected, though assurances were made by the State government to strengthen it by providing all amenities. No plan was initiated to develop the dhobis.

Washing clothes is the only source of income for thousands. The Musi flooding the dhobi ghat has caused grave concern for them.

Babu Jani, a member of the society, said, "It's been more than a week that our place of work is flooded. We are unable to work; there is no other source that can give us Money. Our livelihood is completely dependent upon washing clothes." He said 'no department has come forward to address our problem'.

The society is demanding the government to construct a dhobighat at the landfill area, as every year the dhobighat is flooded affecting their livelihood.

"The continuous gush of water every monsoon inundates the ghat located in the downstream of Musi at Bandlaguda, Osman Bagh, Puranapul, Jiaguda, and Kamatipura. It has also been worse for dhobis who are yet to come to terms with the aftermath of the Covid-induced lockdown and economic shock which rendered many without income," said Md Hameed, a washerman.

Several dhobis complained of getting no relief from the government when The Hans India reporter was on the field. "After lockdown, we were hoping to generate some income, but with heavy rain that flooded out ghat, we don't have a place to work.

Many families are in dhobi work for their livelihood. The government should take a special initiative. Most women work as day labourers. No income has left them in trouble," said Sita Amma, a washer woman.

She demanded the government to provide financial assistance and a new ghat at a better place, where there is no risk of inundation.