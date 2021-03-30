Hyderabad: Musi makeover picks up pace

Nagole: With the beautification works of the Musi riverfront development project fast nearing completion, people along the once lifeline of historic Hyderabad are a happier lot. In all probability, the project will be inaugurated by none other than Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao by next month.



"Works of the beautification project are in the final stage. Berms, jogging and cycling tracks, walkways and boating facilities are going to be ready very soon. Chief Minister himself has expressed interest in inaugurating the prestigious project. Once the works are complete, the Chief Minister will inaugurate the project by April," said an official on site.

Though the Musi river beautification works have started several years ago, due to financial constraints and other reasons, they have been delayed for unusually long time. However, with the State government earmarking a total of almost Rs 16,00 crore last year, the works have been taken up in full fledge.

The Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) has been set up for the implementation of the project along the 9.5-kilometre long riverbank. A 3-km cycle track is being constructed for adventure enthusiasts and jogging and other facilities are being readied for morning walkers and health freaks.

In what resembled a huge drainage till recently, the Musi is going to regain its lost glory once the beautification project is completed. A lot of garbage and debris were removed, and measures were taken to prevent breeding of mosquitoes and other insects following constant complaints by locals.

"Once the Chief Minster inaugurates the project, the Musi riverfront is going to be yet another tourist spot in the city where fun-lovers can spend quality time with near and dear," the official said.