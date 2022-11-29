Hyderabad: Musi makeover project goes into hibernation?

Hyderabad: Telangana government's ambitious project to beautify river Musi, under the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, is unlikely to begin during this term of the TRS government as authorities state that works may start in December 2023 and would take four years to complete, which holds the potential to change the City.

The government had proposed the development of Musi's riverfront for a length of about 55 kilometres in an eco-friendly manner to ensure an all round development, apart from river rejuvenation. However, sources say that the project may not come to light in the near future as it would take time, of around five years post initiation, to complete. Official sources have said that the project is likely to take off in December 2023.

The probable figure of government's expenditure on the river's rejuvenation is Rs 16,635 crore, which includes Rs 9,000 crore for roads, Rs 3,866 for Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) and Rs 2,000 crore on river rejuvenation.

As many as 30 bridges would also be coming on the river and a parallel road from Nagole to Gandipet is also likely to come up on the Musi river. Authorities state that once these roads (almost 90 feet on both sides) come into use, the traffic woes of the citizens are likely to end.

The government has plans to fetch water from Kondapochamma Sagar and connect it to the Gandipet Lake, which would ensure year-round supply of water all the year. The government would also take up construction of three check dams.

Officials say that encroachment removal would be a big task for the government as there are thousands of illegal structures along the river. The exact number of encroachments is not known as the officials refused to comment on that.

The State government had constituted Musi Riverfront Development Corporation as a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) to act as the nodal agency for preparation and execution of comprehensive plan for abatement of pollution of Musi River and Riverfront Development. The government proposed to develop the Musi riverfront for a length of about 55 kilometres from Gandipet to ORR (East) for 47 kilometres and Himayatsagar to Bapughat for 8 kilometres.