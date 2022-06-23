Hyderabad: Music Medley at Metro stns to regale riders

Hyderabad: L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMHRL) in collaboration with Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank on Wednesday launched its first of its kind musical event of Busking under the aegis of 'Metro Medley'-Hyderabad Metro Rail's signature programme dedicated to promoting Art and Culture.

Passengers can enjoy listening to busking, which has unfolded at the concourse levels of five metro stations-Ameerpet, JBS Parade Ground, MGBS, Raidurg, and Miyapur. The event will be held daily until June 26 from 5 pm- 7pm. The music festival will conclude on June26 with an all-evening razzmatazz at the Hyderabad Next Premia Mall, Irrum Manzil from 4pm to 9pm. Over 100 musicians will be busking at the metro stations. Music will range from Indian classical to pop music and from soothe one's senses to music that will elevate one's spirits.

NVS Reddy, MD, HMRL, said, "Music is a great stress buster and mood elevator. I am happy that Hyderabad Metro Rail and Goethe-Zentrum, Hyderabad have come together to provide a riveting week-long musical experience celebrating World Music Day.

KVB Reddy, MD & CEO, L&TMRHL said, "We are happy to launch 'Metro Medley' that will promote art and culture periodically. I thank Goethe-Zentrum Hyderabad and Utkarsh Small Finance Bank to partner with us to unveil our first-of-the-kind week-long music festival as part of 'Metro Medley'.