Hyderabad: Muslim groups to deliberate steps to protect mosques

Hyderabad: Prominent Muslim religious and social organisations have decided to conduct a day-long Telangana State-level Muslim Convention on March 3 to discuss the current challenges faced by the community in the country, including Telangana. They’ve decided to go with the slogan “Not another Babri Masjid” to bring all organisations and leaders on one platform.

Tahreek Muslim Shabban, Jamiat-e-Ahle Hadees, Shariah Faisla Board, MPJ, WPI, Wahdat Islami, Shia Council, All India Seerat Committee, and other prominent organizations have taken this decision in a meeting held recently organised by Tahreek Muslim Shabban president Mohammed Mushtaq Mallik. Other prominent organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami, Jamiat-ul-Ulema-e-Hind, Majlis Tameer-e-Millat, and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen are also being invited to join the initiative.

In the meeting chaired by Mushtaq Mallik, Muslim leaders expressed grave concern over the attack on religious identity, culture, and heritage. They felt the ‘wait and watch’ strategy would not protect the community’s interests. Therefore, all organisations must fight the challenges legally by exploring all options provided by the Constitution of India. Further, it was decided to create awareness among the people, especially Muslims, on defeating the communal forces trying to create an atmosphere of hatred within the country.

In the meeting, it was decided that, regarding the Gyanvapi Jamia Masjid case, the Places of Worship Act, 1991, would be made the sole basis. Muslims will not accept any decision made based on distorted history or faith. Further, the Muslim community will reject any legislation that clashes with Shariah.

Similarly, the Muslim community would not tolerate anything aimed at attacking mosques, Madarsas, or Shariah. Mushtaq Mallik informed that Ulemas, Mashaiqeen, social activists, Imams, and Khateebs from Telangana State would attend the proposed convention. Resolutions will be passed on essential issues. Leaders of mainstream secular political parties will also be invited to the concluding session, where they will be briefed about the resolutions with the expectation that they support them.

He expressed shock over the silence of mainstream parties on the demolition of the 600-year-old Mahroli Mosque in Delhi, Masjid-e-Ghafoor, and Mariam Madarsa in Haldoni, Uttarakhand, and the handing over of land belonging to a Dargah in Baghpat to a temple. He said if mainstream parties stopped condemning such demolitions, this trend would pick up, and no mosque or madarsa would be safe from communal forces.