Hyderabad: Mylan fire kills 3

Hyderabad: Three people, including an assistant manager, were charred to death in a fire accident at a pharmaceutical company under Jinnaram police limits on Sunday.

According to Bollaram Circle Inspector K Surender Reddy, two labourers and an assistant manager were working in a solvent dispensing room inside the warehouse on premises of Mylan Laboratories Ltd and there was a flash fire while the labourers were shifting the chemical 'tetramethyl disiloxane' from one drum to another at about 11.45 am resulting in the death of the assistant manager and two assistants on the spot.

The pharma company is in Gaddapotharam village under Jinnaram police limits. The deceased were identified as Paritosh Mehta (40) West Bengal, Ranjith Kumar (27) from Bihar and Lokeshwar Rao (38), of Srikakulam. The bodies were shifted to a local hospital. Police registered a case and are investigating.