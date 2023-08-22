Hyderabad: Mynampally tears into Harish Rao, vows to expose his shady dealings

Hyderabad : Malkajgiri BRS legislator Mynampally Hanumanth Rao on Monday lashed out at Finance Minister T Harish Rao alleging he was involved in large-scale corruption. He threatened to expose the latter.

However, BRS leaders KT Rama Rao and MLC K Kavitha came in support of the minister condemning the MLA’s comments. As the BRS chief was about to announce the first list of candidates, Hanumanth Rao came down against Harish accusing him of obstructing old Medak district development by encouraging group politics. He asked, “Who is Harish Rao to dominate Medak district politics? I am contesting from Malkajgiri and my son will contest from Medak Assembly constituency. Why is Harish Rao involved in ticket allocation.”

Hanumantha Rao's son Rohit Rao was eyeing ticket from Medak. The sitting member ,Padma Devendar Reddy, is a strong follower of Harish Rao in Medak district. The BRS MLA warned he will show his power and influence in the minister's Assembly segment of Siddipet from where Harish Rao has been winning elections with a huge majority since 2004. He also alleged that Harish Rao amassed Rs 1 lakh crore wealth by looting public money.

Reacting to this on his twitter account from the US, KTR said, “One of our MLAs who was denied a ticket to his family member in an outburst has made some derogatory comments on Minister Harish Rao Garu.

I not only strongly condemn the MLA’s behaviour and also want to make it clear that we all stand with Harish Garu. He has been an integral founding member of the BRS party since its inception and will continue to remain an important pillar of the party as we move forward.”

Kavitha also took to twitter and said, “Senior leader Harish Rao's commitment to Telangana and his services to the BRS party and people are indescribable. I strongly oppose the comments made by Hanumantha Rao.”

Kavitha also hailed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao stating that he was a courageous CM. “It is an exciting time for Telangana! BRS party leader and CM KCR has announced candidates for 115 seats out of 119 seats for the upcoming Assembly elections.

There is a belief that people will repose unwavering faith in the courageous leadership of CM KCR and the effective administration of the BRS government. We humbly seek the blessings of the people of Telangana!!,” Kavitha said.