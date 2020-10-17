Hyderabad: Mysterious sound causes panic among Rajendranagar residents

Hyderabad: Residents of Sulemannagar of Rajendranagar in Hyderabad complained of mysterious sounds on Saturday giving them a sleepless night. People from Sulemannagar, Chintalmet, Pahadi and other areas in Rajendranagar circle rushed of their homes suspecting it to be an earthquake.

People spent their night on the road and went inside their homes early in the morning. "Sounds were heard around 7 pm and later after 8 pm and 1.30 am for three-four times. A loud sound at 5 am in the morning left the people in panic," said a colony resident.

Earlier this month, residents of Borabanda and its surrounding areas also complained of tremors and rushed of their residences. However, the officials National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI) recorded the tremors 1.5 on the Richter scale.

Three days ago, people residing at NGOs colony and financial district in Gachibowli also felt the tremors and alerted the police.



