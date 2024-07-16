Hyderabad: Nagole STP inching towards completion

List of various STPs:

In Package I, eight STPs will be set up in Alwal, Malkajgiri, Kapra, and Uppal circle areas with a cost of Rs 1230.21 crore. Through these, 402.50 MLDs of sewage will be treated

In package II, six STPs will be set up in Rajendranagar and LB Nagar circle areas at a cost of Rs 1355.13 crore. Here, 480.50 MLDs of sewage are treated

In Package III, 17 STPs will be set up at a cost of Rs 1280.87 crore in Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, and Serilingampally circle areas, and 376.50 MLDs of sewage will be treated here

Hyderabad: The Nagole Sewerage Treatment Plant (STP) is approaching completion, with officials aiming to commission it by the end of July. Currently, trial runs are underway. In that regard, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, managing director, Ashok Reddy inspected the Nagole STP, which is being constructed in package two as part of the STP projects.

During his visit, he ordered the completion of the works that are in the final stage, including the construction of internal roads, and prepared them for commencement. Landscaping and beautification works with flower plants were suggested in the empty space of the STP premises.

“The State government is taking strong steps to further strengthen the sewage system in the city. The project of STPs has been initiated to enable 100 per cent treatment of sewage generated daily. As part of this project, 31 new Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) with a capacity of 1259.50 MLDs have been constructed at a total cost of Rs 3866.41 crore in three packages. The responsibility for the construction of these has been placed on the water board. While these are being constructed in a total of five circles, new STPs are being constructed with advanced sequencing batch reactor technology. If the construction of these is completed and made available, Hyderabad will create history in South Asia as the first city to treat 100 per cent of the sewage generated daily," said a senior officer.

At present, 1950 MLDs of sewage are generated daily in the Hyderabad urban agglomeration. There are 1650 MLDs in the GHMC area. Already, 772 MLDs (46 per cent) of sewage are being treated through 25 STPs.