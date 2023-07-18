Hyderabad: Nama Nageswara Rao warns Railways against troubling farmers

Hyderabad: BRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, firmly stated that troubling the farmers in the name of the railway line will not be tolerated.

On Monday, the affected farmers from the villages in the proposed Dornakal-Miryalaguda railway line met MP Nama Nageswara Rao in the city. They urged him to exert pressure on the authorities concerned to change the alignment of the railway line, which currently passes through their valuable lands.

Expressing his concern for the farmers of Khammam district, Nama Nageswara Rao stated that he would treat their problem as his own. He emphasized that the new railway line would not benefit the people of Dornakal - Miryalaguda and pledged to go to any length to protect the interests of the farmers in the district. He assured the farmers that he would block the proposed railway line, which passes through lands and places worth crores, including the houses of poor people. He encouraged the farmers not to be discouraged and promised to stand by them.

Nama Nageswara Rao has already communicated to the railway minister and high officials that the railway line should be taken from outside the district.

He further assured the farmers that he will raise this issue in the upcoming Parliament session to seek a favorable resolution for them.