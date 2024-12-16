Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 Sees Surge in Ticket Occupancy After Arrest Incident, Breaks Box Office Records

After a dramatic incident at the Pushpa 2 premiere at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where Icon Star Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail, ticket occupancy for the film has increased dramatically. This surge in audience numbers has significantly boosted its box office performance.

On the second Sunday of its release (December 15), Pushpa 2 grossed over ₹75 crore across India. According to reports from trade tracker Sacnilk, the Telugu version earned ₹16 crore, while the Hindi version raked in ₹55 crore. The Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions also contributed with smaller amounts.

With this impressive Sunday haul, Pushpa 2 surpassed ₹1300 crore worldwide in just 11 days of its release. This milestone has placed the film as the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, ahead of RRR (₹1230 crore) and KGF: Chapter 2 (₹1215 crore).

Currently, only Baahubali 2 (₹1790 crore) and Dangal (₹2070 crore) remain ahead of Pushpa 2 in terms of global box office earnings. If the current trend continues, Pushpa 2 could potentially surpass Baahubali 2, marking another landmark achievement in Indian cinema.