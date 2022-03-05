Hyderabad: Nampally Hospital in dire state

Hyderabad: The State-run Nampally Area Hospital is in dire straits with many repairs to make. While the roof of the hospital at many places is chipping away causing water leakage, the hospital lab lacks necessary infrastructure. Further, there is also lack of doctors and other staff to treat the ever-growing number of patients.



On an average, over 150 patients visit the facility with most of them being pregnant women and new mothers. With lack of lab equipment and other facilities, they are forced to approach private diagnostic centres.

Speaking about the water leakage problem in several rooms of the hospital, an employee said that they had given a representation to the concerned authorities for the waterproofing treatment, but nothing had been done yet.

Arif Rizwan, Corporator, Red Hills said that no specialist doctors were available at the hospital. "There is a lack of doctors and advanced medicine. For the last five years, there has been no full-time physician. Even the hospital lab has only one scanning machine. While over 50 patients await scanning daily, only 20 of them get scanned due to lack of infrastructure. Even our representations to the health authorities to improve lab facilities have failed to yield any results," he added. A pregnant woman, Ameena, from Mallepally said that she has been visiting the hospital for regular checkups. However, when the doctors advised for the scan, they gave a date after three days as daily 20-25 patients were only being scanned.

Arif Rizwan said that local MLA Jaffer Hussain Meraj has given a representation to the Hyderabad District Collector L Sharman requesting waterproofing to the ceiling, appointment of specialist doctors including a physician, construction of the boundary wall besides necessary equipment in the hospital lab.