Hyderabad: Narayana students grab 4 out of 10 All India Ranks in NEET-UG

Hyderabad: Students from the Narayana Educational Institutions pulled off a remarkable victory by bagging fourout of the top 10 spots in AIR (all category) ranks in NEET-UG 2023. With Arnab Pati securing AIR 19 and Shashank Sinha at AIR 20 in general category, Narayana students delivered excellence in the exam.

Attributing this victory to students, parents and teachers, director of Narayana Educational Institutions, Dr P Sindhura said, “The NEET-UG examination is known for its rigour and competitiveness, serving as the gateway to some of the most esteemed medical colleges in India.

The remarkable success of Narayana’s students is a testament to their unwavering dedication and perseverance She said with their in-house learning application, nLearn, teachers were able to track the students’ progress in real time and assist them as per the requirements.