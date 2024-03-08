Hyderabad: Narendra Modi rolls out slew of projects for Telangana State from J&K

Hyderabad : Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has said that the Centre has spent about Rs 800 crore for development of culture and tourism spots in Telangana under the PRSAD and Sadesh Darshan schemes.

Speaking after PM Modi inaugurated 52 tourism projects worth Rs 1,400 crore from Jammu and Kashmir under the two schemes (under Tourism Ministry) on Thursday, he said, "development of prominent and 15th-century Balkampet Yellamma temple is one of 52 projects the PM launched. An amount of Rs 4.4 crore will be spent with Central funds for the construction of an ‘Annadanam’ building, water harvesting structure, stormwater drain system, bio-toilets and compound walls, gates, CCTV system, signage and digi-set facilities will be provided.

Reddy said that development works would provide new facilities for thousands of devotees visiting the temple every day. ‘Modi has dedicated the completed facilities taken up with Rs 39 crore in Jogulamba, one of the ‘Shakti Pitams’ in the country. The PM announced development of Bhuvanagiri Fort under the Swadesh Darshan scheme with Rs 57 crore. As part of the project, guided tours, lighting shows, development of a ropeway and interpretation centre, roads, and parking lots would be taken up.

Besides, Modi has announced Rs 38 crore work to develop Ananthagiri housing the famous AnanthaPadmanabha Swamy temple as a tourism spot. Tracking, hiking, and cycling will be encouraged as part of the project; a CCTV system and other facilities would be provided.

He said concerted efforts have been made since Modi assumed the office to preserve different cultures, and traditions and revive centres of culture and spirituality. He recalled sanction of Rs 41 crore for pilgrim facilities in Sitharama Chandra temple in Bhadrachalam and Rs 62 crore for amenities in Ramappa temple. The Centre had spent Rs 80 crore for developing Girijan Circuit for which the foundation was laid by the President. An amount of Rs 92 crore was spent for tourist infrastructure in Somasila, Singottam, Kadalivanam, Akkamahadevi, Eegalapenta, Farahabad, Umamaheswaram, Mallela Thritham eco-circuit.

In Hyderabad, the minister said Quthubshahi Heritage Park, Pyga tombs, Hayat Bhakshi Mosque and Rymands Tomb development works were sanctioned with Rs 90 crore.

The foundation was laid for an Epigraphy Museum and Science Experience Centre and the Southern Regional Centre of Sangeetha Nataka Academy was launched. Also, light and sound shows were introduced at the Golconda Fort and Osmania University.