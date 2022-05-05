Hyderabad: Nation needs to be liberated from BJP, Congress, says Balka Suman

Hyderabad: Though the country achieved Independence in 1947, it needs to be liberated from the clutches of the Indian National Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party as these two parties wasted precious seven decades by doing nothing for the welfare of the countrymen, observed TRS leader Balka Suman here on Thursday.

Addressing the media at the TRSLP office, Balka Suman said these two parties remained great obstacles for development of the country as well as the States. Stating that the leaders of BJP and Congress parties are coming to tour the Telangana State, Suman said they are coming not to do any good to the State and the people were describing their tours as invasions.

Stating that criminal negligence of the Congress and the BJP was responsible for inordinate delay in the formation of separate Telangana State, the TRS leader said the supreme sacrifices of the Telangana youth for separate State would have been averted if the BJP had created Telangana State in 2000 AD along with creation of three States in the North. Suman also reminded that though the Congress party had agreed to carve out the State in 2004, its negligent behaviour was responsible for the deaths of thousands of youth who were fighting for cause of separate State.

The TRS leader said that after the formation of Telangana, the Congress party had miserably failed to force the BJP government at the Centre to implement assurances given in the Andhra Pradesh State Reorganisation Act.

The TRS leader demanded that the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Nadda, who are coming to tour Telangana, have to answer for their mistakes. Suman also demanded that Nadda should step into Telangana soil only after disclosing his party's attitude on the implementation of assurances mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act.