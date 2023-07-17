×
    Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park celebrates World Snake Day

    Hyderabad: Nehru Zoo Park celebrates World Snake Day
    Hyderabad: As part of the World Snake Day celebrations, the Nehru Zoological Park in collaboration with the Friends of Snakes Society organised an awareness programme on snakes at the reptile house in the Zoo premises on Sunday.

    Nehru Zoological Park, Curator, Prashant Bajirao Patil and Deputy Curator, A Nagamani said the Zoo has been celebrating all the ecological days to bring more awareness among the people and requested citizens to participate in the upcoming events. The society members along with Zoo staff explained to the visitors about the facts and types of snakes, identifying venomous and non-venomous snakes besides precautionary measures to be taken if a snake bits.

