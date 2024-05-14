Naidu slams attacks on NDA agents, seeks EC action

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu demanded the Election Commission to take immediate action against those responsible for conspiring to intimidate voters through attacks and atrocities, claiming that Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had already conceded defeat. “Fearing defeat after witnessing public reactions, attacks were carried out in places like Macherla, Railway Kodur and Punganur. The Election Commission should take strict action against the YSRCP leaders causing bloodshed,” he urged.

Referring to incidents such as YSRCP MLA Annabathuni Siva Kumar’s assault on a voter in Tenali and MP candidate Kilaru Rosaiah’s car ramming into SC women at Takkellapadu polling station, he said such actions cannot alter public opinion.

“With defeat confirmed, YSRCP triggered violence across the state. Despite provocation and confrontations at polling centres, voters are displaying restraint. We strongly condemn the attacks on NDA alliance agents in Punganur, Macherla, Railway Kodur, Mydukur, Amadalavalasa and Tadikonda. Complaints have been received from various places that voters are still receiving IVRS calls in the name of Jagan Mohan Reddy despite polling being underway. The Election Commission should also take action against calls that violate the model code of conduct,” the former CM said.

Naidu demanded legal action against YSRCP leaders disrupting law and order in Yerragondapalem, attacking the vehicles of MP candidate Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu in Narasaraopeta, Macherla candidate Julakanti Brahma Reddy and those terrorising voters in Tadipatri, including Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and his son.

“In Amadalavalasa, Tammineni Sitaram’s wife’s rigging is the most heinous. The Central and state Election Commissions should take immediate action against those disrupting the polling process and denying the right to vote,” he added.