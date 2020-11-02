Hyderabad: Neighbourhood flour mills back in business

Hyderabad: The neighbourhood flour mills are once again humming as people have started coming out of their homes and are once again opting to powder wheat grains. Surya Sainath, a medical transcriptionist, says, "For seven months we purchased ready-made wheat flour as there was no choice. There is no comparison with the powdered wheat grain."

Ishwar who has been in the business for 35 years says, "We had to close the shop due to lockdown and people too stopped coming. It has been two weeks since we reopened. The business is nowhere near to what it was in March but it is picking up."

On an average, a two-machine wheat flour mill with a capacity of 8 kg each can cater to 100-140 customers. S Mahesh, 42 who runs a flour mill in Mettuguda says, "Three decades ago, workers would be drenched in white power as we had huge machines with 80 kg capacity. These days all opt for smaller machines so that problem is solved."

There seems to be a revival of sorts, says Mahesh. People are once again returning to the flour mill around the street corner. This is largely due to the growing awareness on eating healthy. Hemalatha, a housewife and resident of Bogulkunta, says, "The rotis made from ready-made packets become hard by evening. They need to be eaten fresh but the ones that are made from flour mills remain fresh."

The older generation swears by the wheat flour from the local flour mill. M Mahender, 72, a retired Postal employee, says, "The packaged atta is mass produced and one does not know which wheat they use. Here we can choose the best grains." He adds tips for ones who wish to switch. He says, "The grains should not be too golden in colour."