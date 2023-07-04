Hyderabad: Neknampur Lake set to fall prey to encroachers

Hyderabad: Neknampur lake is currently facing the recurring challenge of encroachment, with officials responsible for its protection failing to take appropriate measures. A cause for concern arises as an unauthorised fence has been erected in close proximity to an open area of the lake.

Residents and social activists have raised concerns regarding the encroachment near Neknampur lake. They question how it is possible for individuals to encroach upon the land when it is clearly stated on the board installed by the Revenue Department that the area belongs to the State government and trespassers will be prosecuted. Despite the presence of the board, it has been observed that the board was removed, and a portion of the land has been unlawfully occupied.

Madhulika Chowdhary, founder of Dhruvansh (a NGO that has been working to protect the lake) and social activist, said, “Since 2019, we have been tirelessly advocating for the preservation of the buffer zone surrounding the lake. Despite our continuous pleas to the officials for action, it was only recently that they installed four boards indicating that the land belongs to the government. Unfortunately, this temporary solution has not deterred encroachment, as the area continues to be unlawfully occupied. To exacerbate the situation, a fence has been erected, negatively impacting the lake. In January, encroachers even began constructing huts in the area. It is important to note that the majority portion of the lake, spanning 108 acres, falls under the jurisdiction of the Manikonda Municipality, while the remaining portion is under the purview of GHMC. This division of responsibility has been exploited by the concerned officials, who conveniently shift blame when complaints are raised.”

The officials not taking effective action despite our complaints. It is disappointing that even when FIRs are filed against encroachers, they don't seem to have much impact. It's concerning that officials only seem to act when objections are raised, and the measures taken, like putting up boards or partially demolishing fences, are not enough to solve the problem, It is unfortunate that the administrative system’s inefficiency has overloaded the judiciary, making it harder to find resolutions for smaller issues. It's important for the administrative system to prioritise the protection of natural resources and promptly address even seemingly minor issues. Citizens like yourself shouldn't have to go through lengthy battles to secure public land rights, she added.

“Despite the efforts of an NGO to protect the lake, the beauty of the area is being marred by illegal encroachment and the dumping of trash. Numerous complaints have been lodged with the relevant authorities to remove the garbage, as the foul odor has become unbearable. Unfortunately, these pleas have been ignored, and no action has been taken to address the issue,” said Suresh, a local. When Hans India contacted the MRO office, they did not respond.