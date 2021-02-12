Hyderabad: New corporators flout traffic rules on Day 1

Adarsh Nagar Hyderbad: Despite clear instructions from the traffic police and parking spaces allotted to the visiting Corporators to the GHMC office for taking part in oath-taking ceremony and Mayoral election, several of the vehicles in which candidates arrived were seen parked at the no-parking zones and on roadside across Tank Bund and BRK Bhavan area.

As many as 149 newly elected corporators have visited the GHMC headquarters on Thursday for taking the oath as corporators for their respective areas in the city. Elaborate arrangements were made by the authorities concerned to avoid problems – over 400 police personnel were deployed at the GHMC office. And, it was made mandatory that all the corporators and ex-officio members of all the parties park their vehicles at two separate parking facilities provided by the authority at BRK Bhavan and also MLA Quarters in Adarsh Nagar.



Moreover, the Hyderabad Traffic Police also imposed traffic restrictions at Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) office near Tank Bud on February 11, Thursday in view of GHMC mayor and deputy mayor elections. Alternative routes and traffic diversions were made near Tank Bund and separate entrance point was given to the corporators and ex-officios including MLAs, MP, and MLCs. On Thursday, it was observed that most of the vehicles of the corporators were parked in the no-parking zone on the roadside at Tank Bund, behind the GHMC office. The election process and oath-taking ceremony started at 11:00 am on Thursday and ended on 12:20 pm, meanwhile, most of their vehicles were parked in no-parking zone, noticing which the concerned area traffic police personnel also captured images of white Innova, Fortuner, and other exclusive vehicles belonging to elected corporators from various political parties parked in no-parking zone.