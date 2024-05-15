Police tried to reduce poll percentage, alleges TDP

Narasaraopet: TDP Palnadu district president Kommalapati Sridhar said 80 per cent of the voters exercised their franchise in the polling in Palnadu district.

Addressing media at TDP office here on Tuesday, he expressed confidence that TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu will win in the elections. He demanded re-polling where violent incidents were reported in the district and alleged that officials extended support to YSRCP.

Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayalu alleged that police tried to reduce polling percentage. He said he was attacked in presence of police and sub-collector at Dondapadu village. He said YSRCP activists attacked TDP candidate for Narasaraopet Assembly constituency Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu on the road. He said he will complain to the EC and police officials on this issue.

TDP candidate for Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency Prathipati Pulla Rao alleged that EVMs worked slowly. He said with a fear of defeat, YSRCP activists attacked TDP activists. He expressed confidence that TDP will come to power in the state.

TDP candidate for Macherla Assembly constituency Julakanti Brahmananda Reddy, Sattenapalli Assembly constituency candidate Kanna Lakshminarayana, Pedakurapadu Assembly constituency candidate Bhashyam Praveen and Narasaraopet Assembly constituency candidate Dr Chadalavada Aravind Babu were present.