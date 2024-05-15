Eight dead as fire breaks out from a private bus after collision with tipper in Palnadu

A fatal road accident took place in the Palnadu district of Andhra Pradesh, where a lorry collided with a private bus near Eoorivaripalem in Chilakaluripet mandal, resulting in a huge fire break out. The accident claimed the lives of six passengers along with the two drivers involved.

The bus, operated by private agency was en route from Chinaganjam in Bapatla district to Hyderabad with 40 passengers on board. The passengers had traveled to their hometowns to vote in the general elections and were returning to Hyderabad when the tragedy struck. It is alleged that the accident was caused by the tipper carrying gravel from the opposite direction colliding with the bus as it approached the Eoorivaripalem road in Chilakaluripet mandal.

The collision sparked a fire that quickly engulfed both vehicles, resulting in the deaths of the two drivers and four passengers who were burnt alive. In addition, 20 other passengers sustained serious injuries in the accident. Among the deceased are identified as Uppugunduru Kashiyya, Uppugunduru Lakshmi, Mupparaju Khyati Saishri, and the bus driver Anji, while the identities of the other victims have yet to be confirmed.

The locals who heard the cries of the injured immediately alerted the authorities and emergency services to the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with some passengers alleging that alcohol may have been a contributing factor. The injured passengers are currently receiving medical treatment, while the families of the deceased are grieving their untimely loss.

BJP state president Daggubati Purandheswari expressed deep shock. On this occasion, she expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased. She demanded the government to provide better medical services to all those injured in the incident.



