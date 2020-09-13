Hyderabad: New lung spaces to ease pains of concrete jungle

Hyderabad: Keeping in view the ills of rampant concretisation in the twin cities and with an aim to provide lung spaces to the denizens, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has unveiled an ambitious plan to develop theme parks in open lands under its limits. Accordingly, it is developing 10 theme parks in the Serlimgampally zone - one park in Yousufguda circle, six parks in Serlimgampally circle and three parks in Chandanagar circle. Each park will be built on the available vacant land admeasuring approximately 1.5 - 5 acres.



Out of the 10 parks, themes for nine parks are Integrity Park at Kalyan Nagar, Illusion Park at HUDA layout 10, Nallaganda circle, Interactive Science Park at Patrikanagar, Madhapur, Smart Park at MIC colony, Women Park at TNGO colony, Science Park at Mathrusree Nagar, Savannah Park at HUDA Church Road, Chanda Nagar, Rock Garden at VenkatarayaColony and Multi-generation Park at Mayuri Nagar.The theme for the park at Nallanganda HUDA layout 11, is yet to be decided.

Asserting that thevacant lands for parks development belong to GHMC,Neeraja Gandhi, deputy director, Urban Biodiversity, Serlimgampally zone, said, "An estimated amount of Rs 24.48 crorehas been sanctioned for theme parks project and plans are to complete the works within four months. The civil works for Multi-Generation Park at Mayuri Nagar began last week and the rest of the parks are in tendering process. The parks would be maintained by residential welfare associations."

A R SowjanyaKothawar, Principal Architect at Vivogue design studioBanjara Hills, said, "In developing the parks the existing topography would not be altered. The aim of Integrity Park is to integrate different sectors of society. Various sculptures would be installed at Illusion Park. At Interactive Science Park, life science interactive exhibits will be developed. The Women Park will have themes on women empowerment and physical activities for women. At Smart Park, the main aim is to support outdoor activities.

The Savannah Park will be developed to promote greenery, plants and trees of different species. Different rock sculptures will be carved at Rock Garden Park and at Multi-generation park equipment and exhibit will be installed to promote physical activities for all the ages."

In each park around 100 plants of various species like ornamental plants, aromatic, flowering plants, medicinal plants would be planted to improve the air qualityin all the 10 parks. The parks would have several facilities including pathway, walking track, sitting benches, drinking water facility, children play area, security room washrooms, interaction area, rain harvesting pits, cafeteria, open gym, yoga centers, universal play court, etc.