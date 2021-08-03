Hyderabad: NGO in tandem with students rolls out drive to save Saroornagar lake

LB Nagar: They are still many lakes in the city that are neglected and also are in pathetic condition with trash surrounding them. One such lake that lies is dilapidated condition is Saroornagar Cheruvu. To protect the lake and create awareness among people, a city-based NGO Helping Hands Humanity and few local college students launched a plantation drive and posted few awareness posters.

"We have been waiting since years for Saroornagar Cheruvu to get clean up and also beautify but even after last year floods there seems to be no action by the officials. We are fed up of submitting representations to the concerned officials. So along with the support of NGO Helping Hands Humanity and Suraksha we started a awareness drive by planting saplings surrounding the lake on Sunday and also posted posters asking people not to throw plastic," said Sai Kumar, MBA student and a resident of Saroornagar.

He further said around 10 -15 plants were planted and also surrounding the lake we have posted cloth posters to create awareness and would continue this drive till the lake gets cleaned up and also to increase the green cover we are planning to plant some more saplings in coming weeks.

"As being the member of NGO Helping Hands Humanity, every Sunday along with 6 volunteers, we used to clean both the lake and its surrounding areas. The condition of the lake was improving but now it has become worst as surrounding area of lake is being dumped with the trash.

Though many times we have raised the issue, various leaders have promised to initiate action, but nothing has materialised till now. We organised awareness drive on the lake to create awareness among the locals and stop them from throwing garbage. There are around 20 volunteers who are supporting us in this mission," said Prashanth, a volunteer of Helping Hands Humanity.