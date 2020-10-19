Hyderabad: NIA chargesheets 12 in international trafficking case

Hyderabad: A chargesheet was filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against 12 people, including nine Bangladeshi nationals, in the international human trafficking racket. The case was first reported at the Rachakonda Commissionerate's Pahadishareef Police Station.

Bangladesh's Abdul Barik Shaik, who is absconding, along with West Bengal's Ruhul Amin Dhali, Asad Hasan and Maharashtra's Shareeful Shaik, and eight Bangladeshis, Mohd. Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Mohd Rana Hussain, Sojib Shaik, Mohammed Al Mamun, Suresh Kumar Das, Mohd.

Under separate parts of the IPC, the Unethical Traffic (Prevention) Act 1956, and the Foreigners Act 1946, Abdulla Munshi and MohdAyub Shaik are fined.

The case was initially reported at Pahadi Shareef in Hyderabad following the arrest in Balapur of 10 human traffickers from two brothels in the village of Jalpally and the colony of Mahimood. Four young Bangladeshi girls, false Indian identity papers, and other incriminating materials were confiscated from the brothels and other digital devices. The NIA investigation found that the detainees were Ruhul Amin Dhali and Abdul Barik Sheikh's associates, who trafficked young girls illegally from Bangladesh to India and vice versa.

In a separate situation, the NIA had already arrested Ruhul. In the 1980s, Ruhul and 10 other defendants illegally entered India and, along with Yusuf Khan and Bithi Begum, the husband and wife couple, formed a prostitution racket in various parts of India.

Together with their associates in Bangladesh, the accused hatched a criminal conspiracy to hunt for young Bangladeshi girls between the ages of 19-25 and traffic them to India by crossing the Sonai River and through Kolkata and then taking them to various destinations in India, including Mumbai and Hyderabad.

They attracted girls to India with the prospect of profitable employment and a better quality of life. Fake Indian identification documents were also given to them and eventually forced into prostitution. The saved girls were sent to Hyderabad shelter homes, and the accused were sent to judicial custody.