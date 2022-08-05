Hyderabad: NIFT begins a three-day orientation programme
National Institute of Fashion Technology, Hyderabad has kickstarted a three-day orientation programme on Thursday to acquaint freshers joining in the UG and PG.
The programme was inaugurated by Vijay Kumar Mantri, Director of NIFT, Hyderabad.
266 students registered for the undergraduate of BDes and BFTech, and 39 for post-graduate studies in fashion management studies.
