Hyderabad: 'Night Bazar' in plans at Sanjeevaiah Park

Hyderabad: In order to boost the city tourism and to attract visitors in a largescale, the Telangana government is gearing to set up a 'Night Bazar' on the banks of Husssain Sagar on Secunderabad side. The proposal which is on the anvil would provide the night-life lovers of city can enjoy the hustle-bustle of moonlight markets around the brightly lit Tank Bund while shopping the fashion shimmers and shawls by enjoying finger-licking delicacies at the same time.

"We are unfolding the tourism potential of Hyderabad," says Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, while highlighting about the night bazar to be established on the stretch along the Hussain Sagar, which is from Buddha Bhavan to Sanjeevaiah Park. Throwing out an amazing opportunity for the private investors in the state, the Telangana government has called for a public-private-partnership (PPP) for the upcoming night bazar, the bazaar to include sitting arenas, walking and parking path along with few eateries and stop & shop stalls.

Presenting an update for the citizens on establishing the night markets at Tank Bund, Arvind Kumar has tweeted on his official handler that "Tenders for "Night-Bazaar" on PPP mode along with boardwalk, parking, sitting arenas & duly in compliance with SC's Committee recommendations long the Hussain Saagar (Buddha Bhavan - Sanjeevaiah Park stretch) in #Hyderabad called for."

As the demand for flexible timings for shopping and entertainment is on the rise, the upcoming night bazaar is expected to fulfil the needs by facilitating a playful children zone, hunger controlling food courts, shopping corner and a bit of entertainment in the late nights.