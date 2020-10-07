Hyderabad: NIMS nursing staff agitate for pending payments

Hyderabad: NIMS (Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences) Nurses Union on Wednesday organised an agitation on the institute premises against continuing delay in clearing pending payments. Their major grievances are: Promotion process put on hold without any reasons; Immediate payment of family planning amount (Rs 50,000) which was wrongly recovered from salaries; and, immediate payment of Covid-19 incentives for April and May months.



They rued that the 10% incentives were not being paid for two months. They were paid only for March. "In our own hospital, contract nurses got the incentives but not the permanent staff," they deplored.

On the family planning amount, they said that increment was not paid and the authorities also cut Rs 50,000 from salary and have not paid back. In 2014, the nurses were supposed to get MACP (modified assured carrier progression) i.e., financial promotions. As a result, each one lost at least Rs 2,000 per month.

"We will have a fruitful talk with the ministry on the issue and try to solve all the problems as soon as possible. We will try to solve the issues by October 15 for that we need at least a week time," said K Manohar, Director, NIMS.