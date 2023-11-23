Hyderabad: Nizam College students protest for basic facilities in girls hostel

Hyderabad: Under-graduate students of the Nizam College on Wednesday staged a protest demanding basic facilities in the girl's hostel, specially water.

Student protesters at the college pointed out that they were vexed approaching the college authorities several times seeking drinking water in our hostel for the last five months. ‘Due to lack of response, we organised a protest. We are unhappy and dissatisfied with the authorities for their anti-student acts’.

They said ‘One year ago, after a long struggle, finally our demand was accepted; we were accommodated in the new hostel. However, we didn't realise that we were asked to stay in a hostel with multiple problems since the day we joined’.

Said Durga, a II degree student,“There has been a huge water crisis in the hostel for the last five months. The food is bad. Several times we have complained to the warden; submitted letters and made appeals to authorities. However, all fell on deaf ears. We not only have problems in our hostel, but also other issues in the college. When we question the administration blames the State government and scholarship issues.”

Saraswathi, another student, said,“In our hostel, for which we fought and got it, sadly we have spent days without water to drink and bathe. Due to this many girls are forced to shift to private hostels by burning their pockets due to maintenance of menstrual hygiene. Due to non-availability of water daily we are forced to buy cans and use in hostel. The college officials claim that they spent Rs 1 lakh recently to get a motor repaired, but the water problem has not been solved. This agitation won’t stop till we get clear assurance on issues we have raised.”

Later the Abids police took some students into custody to restore traffic flow and clear roads, as the protest disrupted traffic in the area.